Human skull found in Monroe County on Halloween, police say

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway after police located a human skull in Monroe County on Halloween.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies found a human skull on Oct. 31 in a heavily wooded area of the county. Afterward, several agencies responded to the scene to search for additional remains.

Officials transported the skull to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination and identification.

MCSO officials said no additional information would be available until the victim was identified and the next of kin was notified.

