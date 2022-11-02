Knoxville man sentenced to 5 years in multi-state burglary spree of sports card businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT) - Jason L. Cates, 38, of Knoxville, was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other merchandise across state lines Monday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Kentucky’s eastern district.

Cates reportedly burglarized multiple sports cards businesses in Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan and Georgia before taking the products to his home in Knoxville, where he sold them online.

The incidents were investigated by several agencies, including the Knoxville Police Department and FBI.

“Great work by KPD Property Crimes Unit investigators, who played a significant role in the multi-agency investigation into a multi-state burglary spree of sports cards businesses,” KPD officials said.

Legally, Cates must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will serve three years under probation. Cates was also required to pay $289,266 in restitution and $50,000 as part of a forfeiture money judgment.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.