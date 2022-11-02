More sunshine and warmer temperatures expected to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine finally returns, but it doesn’t stick around long. More clouds and a few showers are possible this weekend. Those warmer temperatures continue though!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The last of the clouds exit tonight, leaving us mostly clear with patchy fog developing. The low will be around 49 degrees. (The seasonable low is 42 degrees for Knoxville.)

We have a full day of sunshine Thursday! Highs are expected to get near 73 degrees with calm winds out of the northwest.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re staying in the mid-70s Friday with those mostly sunny skies.

The mild mornings and warmer afternoons continue, as we build to the upper 70s by this weekend, but that also comes with more wind and some rain chances. We are seeing a front to stall out as it moves from West to Middle Tennessee, which increases the gusts to 30+ mph Saturday. Spotty rain can make it into our area Saturday through Sunday.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures stay warmer on into next week with on and off light showers.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

