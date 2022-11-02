Police searching for missing Madisonville woman

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to officials.
Chelsie Autum Walker
Chelsie Autum Walker(Madisonville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday.

Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 29 after being last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to the police department.

She is white with brown eyes and brown hair, officials said. Walker is approximately 5′9″ and approximately 170 pounds.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, there is no known description of the clothes she was last seen in.

Those with information are asked to call Lieutenant Detective Daniel Dockery at 423-442-2268, ext. 2.

