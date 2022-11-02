Report: Ticket price for TN-UGA game more than $600, breaks record

Not going to the game? You can watch it on WVLT News.
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The tickets to get into the Tennessee-Georgia game in Athens on Saturday will cost a pretty penny.

Visitors wanting to see No. 1 Tennessee take on No. 3 Georgia inside Sanford Stadium will have to pay $626, according to TickPick. The price marks the tickets as the most expensive for a college football regular season game on record to date, the company shared.

Before the season started and Tennessee wasn’t ranked on the Associated Press college football poll, the get-in price was $197. Now, the Tennessee Volunteers are the top-ranked team in the country in the College Football Playoff poll and the average cost has undoubtedly gone up.

The $626 get-in price bypassed the record set by ticket prices to Ohio State and Michigan, which averaged $519.

If fans want one of the best seats in the house, they will have to give out even more cash, as the most expensive is $5,233 as of Wednesday evening.

