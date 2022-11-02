Report: Ticket price for TN-UGA game more than $600, breaks record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The tickets to get into the Tennessee-Georgia game in Athens on Saturday will cost a pretty penny.

Visitors wanting to see No. 1 Tennessee take on No. 3 Georgia inside Sanford Stadium will have to pay $626, according to TickPick. The price marks the tickets as the most expensive for a college football regular season game on record to date, the company shared.

Before the season started and Tennessee wasn’t ranked on the Associated Press college football poll, the get-in price was $197. Now, the Tennessee Volunteers are the top-ranked team in the country in the College Football Playoff poll and the average cost has undoubtedly gone up.

The $626 get-in price bypassed the record set by ticket prices to Ohio State and Michigan, which averaged $519.

If fans want one of the best seats in the house, they will have to give out even more cash, as the most expensive is $5,233 as of Wednesday evening.

Not going to the game? You can watch it on WVLT News at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

