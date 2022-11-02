Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community.

“This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel.

It’s a tiny community with big plans.

Last week, Flatrock Motorsports Park held a groundbreaking ceremony. The $100 million, 773-acre complex is set to open next spring.

The Formula One-style race track will host club and commercial races. They plan to eventually open hotels, bars, and restaurants, bringing hundreds of jobs to the community.

But, some longtime residents said the noise, and traffic have no business being in Westel.

“I love this little community,” Phillips said. “And for this to come in here, it’s just not right.”

The neighbors are also tired of the construction noise.

Diane Turpin lives a couple of miles away from Flatrock. She said she could hear the dynamite explosions.

“It’s getting worse every day, the dynamiting,” Turpin said. “And I can feel it on Daysville Road, just like it’s right there in my back door.”

Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said two community forums were held after the purchase of Flatrock was announced.

In a statement, Mayor Allen said, “The response was overwhelmingly positive,” and that “Most events will not pose a challenge, but Flatrock has committed to working to minimize any impact to the area.”

Turpin is frustrated that those community forums happened after the purchase of Flatrock was announced, not before.

“It was shoved down our throat that he had already bought it,” Turpin said.

Tim Chandler, Flatrock’s Vice President of Marketing, said in a statement, “Flatrock Motorsports Park regrets any temporary noise increases due to construction methods,” and they believe Flatrock will “Have a significant positive impact for the community with job creation, tax revenue, and local school support.”

Chandler said the majority of the community response has been positive.

