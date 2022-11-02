SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch.

The theme song, “Welcome to SkyLand Ranch,” is all about life on the ranch. It is performed by The Brad Hudson Band.

Visitors who visit SkyLand Ranch will be greeted with live entertainment while they go into places to shop and areas to eat surrounded by a few from the top of the mountain in Sevierville.

“Once you get to the top of the ranch, buy a chairlift, you’ll actually come over to our courtyard here with our two 5000 square foot barns. We’ve got retail so we’ve got shopping for mom and all the kids and then we’ve got food and beverage,” said Jordan Riggs with SkyLand Ranch.

This has been a family dream for more than 10 years. A backlog of products needed to build due to COVID halted the progress but now things are ready for the $40 million 100-acre farm.

“It’s been a challenge to get things in and get the products we need to build everything but we’ve had amazing crews up here that have worked nonstop. And come on here back in March, and from that point to now when this was all dirt to now it’s just incredible to see it all come to fruition,” added Briggs.

One of the cool things you get to experience at Skyline Ranch is an up close and personal look at real live animals and some might even get a pet.

“So one of the things we’re really proud of here is getting to share the animal portion of our park and also history and little information on farming and ranching. So we’ve got miniature horses,” said Briggs.

For the thrill seeker, how about the southeast’s longest mountain coaster which also offers views of the mountains and Sevierville?

“The Wild Stallion Mountain Coaster is the longest one in the southeast. It’s about a mile and a quarter of the track. It goes up and down our mountain to different times. And guests can come and just do the mountain coaster or they can just come to the ranch or they can actually do a combo and do all of,” added Briggs.

Visitors will take a ride on a scenic chairlift to the top of the attraction, where hours of fun await. The hybrid chairlift will give guests the option of both chairs and open-air cabins to be added shortly after opening. Visitors may also choose to get to the top by shuttles or an open-air safari truck.

SkyLand Ranch will officially open to the public on Nov. 4, 2022, at 9 a.m.

The full opening comes just two weeks after the opening of its mountain coaster, The Wild Stallion, on Oct. 20. On November 11, an official grand opening celebration for SkyLand Ranch will be held. In honor of Veterans Day, the celebration will begin with a flag-raising ceremony before visitors load the chairlift. The first two guests to step off the chairlift at the top will be the first official guests at SkyLand Ranch and rewarded with lifetime passes to the attraction!

“SkyLand Ranch has been a dream of our family for over 10 years,” said Lisa Williford, owner of SkyLand Ranch. “The ranch theme matches well with the Five Oaks 100-year-old farm.”

The Wild Stallion, is a mountain coaster that’s 1.25 miles long. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Check out this double stuff cooking that's been created at Skyland Ranch. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

