SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week

Sevierville’s newest attraction will opening with shopping, dinning, mountain coaster and chair lift set around the theme of a ranch.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch.

The theme song, “Welcome to SkyLand Ranch,” is all about life on the ranch. It is performed by The Brad Hudson Band.

Visitors who visit SkyLand Ranch will be greeted with live entertainment while they go into places to shop and areas to eat surrounded by a few from the top of the mountain in Sevierville.

“Once you get to the top of the ranch, buy a chairlift, you’ll actually come over to our courtyard here with our two 5000 square foot barns. We’ve got retail so we’ve got shopping for mom and all the kids and then we’ve got food and beverage,” said Jordan Riggs with SkyLand Ranch.

This has been a family dream for more than 10 years. A backlog of products needed to build due to COVID halted the progress but now things are ready for the $40 million 100-acre farm.

“It’s been a challenge to get things in and get the products we need to build everything but we’ve had amazing crews up here that have worked nonstop. And come on here back in March, and from that point to now when this was all dirt to now it’s just incredible to see it all come to fruition,” added Briggs.

One of the cool things you get to experience at Skyline Ranch is an up close and personal look at real live animals and some might even get a pet.

“So one of the things we’re really proud of here is getting to share the animal portion of our park and also history and little information on farming and ranching. So we’ve got miniature horses,” said Briggs.

For the thrill seeker, how about the southeast’s longest mountain coaster which also offers views of the mountains and Sevierville?

“The Wild Stallion Mountain Coaster is the longest one in the southeast. It’s about a mile and a quarter of the track. It goes up and down our mountain to different times. And guests can come and just do the mountain coaster or they can just come to the ranch or they can actually do a combo and do all of,” added Briggs.

Visitors will take a ride on a scenic chairlift to the top of the attraction, where hours of fun await. The hybrid chairlift will give guests the option of both chairs and open-air cabins to be added shortly after opening. Visitors may also choose to get to the top by shuttles or an open-air safari truck.

SkyLand Ranch will officially open to the public on Nov. 4, 2022, at 9 a.m.

The full opening comes just two weeks after the opening of its mountain coaster, The Wild Stallion, on Oct. 20. On November 11, an official grand opening celebration for SkyLand Ranch will be held. In honor of Veterans Day, the celebration will begin with a flag-raising ceremony before visitors load the chairlift. The first two guests to step off the chairlift at the top will be the first official guests at SkyLand Ranch and rewarded with lifetime passes to the attraction!

“SkyLand Ranch has been a dream of our family for over 10 years,” said Lisa Williford, owner of SkyLand Ranch. “The ranch theme matches well with the Five Oaks 100-year-old farm.”

The Wild Stallion, is a mountain coaster that’s 1.25 miles long.
The Wild Stallion, is a mountain coaster that’s 1.25 miles long.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Check out this double stuff cooking that's been created at Skyland Ranch.
Check out this double stuff cooking that's been created at Skyland Ranch.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Visitors will take a ride on a scenic chairlift to the top of the attraction, where hours of...
Visitors will take a ride on a scenic chairlift to the top of the attraction, where hours of fun await.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’
‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’
KCSO teams are responding to a standoff at the Raccoon Valley Drive on Dollar General.
KCSO identifies Dollar General standoff suspects
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
The man behind the creepy ‘Rocky Top’ remix
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge
A TSU professor has resigned after a video leaked of him screaming at a student in his classroom.
TSU professor fired after video shows him screaming at student

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of November
More sunshine Thursday
More sunshine and warmer temperatures expected to end the week
Empty classroom
Union County Schools moving to virtual, taking sick day due to illness
Chelsie Autum Walker
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman