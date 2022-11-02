Tennessee wide receiver arrested in domestic assault incident: police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee wide receiver was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 18 after police responded to a domestic assault incident, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The incident involved #42 Kaemen Marley and his girlfriend, according to the report. Marley was allegedly in the G-16 parking garage on the University of Tennessee campus when he got into an argument with his girlfriend. Witnesses reportedly saw what was happening and called police, prompting them to respond to the scene.

“The male, later identified as Mr. Marley stated that he and his girlfriend were arguing, and he was holding her [and] grabbing her around her body,” the report said. “He stated he kept trying to hold her even after she attempted to push away.”

The woman involved was also reportedly injured when police responded.

“The female... had scratches on her upper lip that were actively bleeding,” the report said. These marks were new, according to police, who had responded to an earlier incident involving the two.

Marley was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.

Marley is the fourth UT player to be arrested since August. WVLT has reached out to the University of Tennessee for comment.

