Union County Schools moving to virtual, taking sick day due to illness

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County’s school buildings will be closed from Thursday until Monday due to illness, Union County Schools representatives announced Wednesday.

Schools will move to online learning Thursday and Friday, and Monday will be a county-wide sick day.

“Please make sure students are doing their work during those days,” representatives said.

Tuesday is an in-service day, so students will not return to classrooms until Wednesday.

