Ways to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun this first weekend of November!

Thursday, November 3rd:

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Gold Unit is coming to Knoxville! The tent will be set up at West Town Mall from Thursday through Sunday. The performers will take you back in time when Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves and greased hair was all the rage while performing the most daring acts. Some of those acts include master jugglers, trampoline acts and even a wheel of death. There are seven shows from Thursday through Sunday. You can buy tickets online right now.

Friday, November 4th:

Opa! The 43rd annual Greek Festival is back this weekend. It kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. You and the family can enjoy live music, traditional dance shows, and authentic greek food and culture. You can buy tickets online or at the event. Day passes are $3 and weekend passes are $5. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Foothills 56th Annual Fine Craft Show is Friday through Sunday at the Knoxville Expo Center. During this three-day event, you can show nearly 100 local fine crafters and get a head start on your holiday shopping! Tickets are $8 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. It’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday, November 6th:

The Race Against Cancer Walk and Run is this Sunday at World’s Fair Park. You can register online or on race day at 1 p.m. The survivor ceremony begins at 2 p.m. with the 5K starting at 3 p.m. The run raises money for the patients and families of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center. The race has raised more than $7.4 million for cancer education and care in East Tennessee since it began 29 years ago.

