Woman leaves Ukraine to become a Tennessee Vol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After six months under attack in Ukraine, Daria Podzolkova finally made it to Knoxville.

Before the war began, Podzolkova remembers sitting in her bedroom in Central Ukraine when she got the news she had been accepted to the University of Tennessee’s Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations.

“I guess it was the last time I was really happy,” she said.

Just hours later, Russia attacked Kyiv, and the war began. Days later, regions near her hometown were invaded.

“We experienced such a wide range of emotions. Everyone was over-stressed, and we were completely in fear,” she said.

Regardless of the war’s progression, Podzolkova was determined to get to Knoxville. It took more than 24 hours for her to just make it to Poland. Air travel has been banned since Russia invaded the country in February.

She faced a lengthy train delay when the train ahead of hers was bombed by Russian shelling.

Podzolkova said fear of the war faded early on for her and many Ukrainians.

“This maybe sounds scary, but I think the majority of people in Ukraine are thinking about this. You just try to adopt the idea in your mind that you might not survive,” she said.

She’s been able to stay in touch with her family and speaks to them every day. Often, she can hear Russian air raids happening over the phone.

“They’re relatively fine, of course, you can’t be sure. There’s no safe places right now in Ukraine at all,” she said.

After what she’s experienced, Podzolkova is grateful to be in East Tennessee. She said the journey was worth the danger.

