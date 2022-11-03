3-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Putnam Co., officials say

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to a local hospital after shooting herself Thursday afternoon in Algood.

City officials in Algood said the incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. at a home near Algood Elementary and Algood Middle School. The child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting, officials said, but it’s unclear yet whether they will face charges.

The child’s condition is also unknown. It’s unknown how the child got ahold of the gun. Police are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates when more information is available.

