Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans and Live Nation announced on Thursday morning that two music legends will be partnering up for a performance in the Summer of 2023.

President and CEO of the Titans, Burke Nihill, along with several of his executives, joined Live Nation at Nissan Stadium to announce a musical event featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks is slated for May 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.

