Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at Nissan Stadium

The show is slated for May 19 at Nissan Stadium.
The show is slated for May 19 at Nissan Stadium.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans and Live Nation announced on Thursday morning that two music legends will be partnering up for a performance in the Summer of 2023.

President and CEO of the Titans, Burke Nihill, along with several of his executives, joined Live Nation at Nissan Stadium to announce a musical event featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks is slated for May 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.

