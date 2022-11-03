Clinton man indicted on multiple sex crimes

A Clinton man was indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury on multiple sex crimes.
Michael Scott Lightner, 70
Michael Scott Lightner, 70(ACSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Clinton man was indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of incest and two counts of conspiracy to rape a child Thursday, according to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Scott Lightner, 70, was the one indicted. He was arrested Thursday by United States Marshal’s Office and ACSO personnel.

“Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Gilliam. The bravery and courage of the victims in this case was incredible” Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

No information has been released about the victim, who was a child.

