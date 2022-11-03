Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were not any evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.

Due to the rough terrain on the mountain, officials told WVLT News that crews would be monitoring the fire throughout the night and start fighting efforts in the morning. An estimate of the acres affected by the fire has not been released.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry responded and will lead the efforts, a spokesperson stated.

This story is developing.

