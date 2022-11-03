Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain

Officials said the fire was not threatening any structures as of Wednesday night.
Rockwood Fire
Rockwood Fire(Aylor Evans)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were not any evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.

Due to the rough terrain on the mountain, officials told WVLT News that crews would be monitoring the fire throughout the night and start fighting efforts in the morning. An estimate of the acres affected by the fire has not been released.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry responded and will lead the efforts, a spokesperson stated.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

