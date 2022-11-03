Domestic violence survivor shares story to help others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last month, Modesty Bailey has lived in fear after officially ending things with her on and off again boyfriend, who she claims abused her for years.

“It started with pushing,” said Bailey as she explained that her ex-boyfriend reportedly hit her multiple times, leaving bruises that her six kids would often see.

Michael Cloninger is now in the Knox County Jail after Knoxville Police Department records showed he was arrested on Tuesday on nine active warrants. He is facing multiple accounts of assault, harassment and stalking charges.

“Every day I’d ask, ‘is today the day he kills me?’” Bailey said. “It probably would have come sooner than later.”

According to Bailey, Cloninger repeatedly threatened to kill her and her children over the last few weeks. To avoid the situation and stay safe, she tried calling the police, visiting with friends and family and locking all the doors she could find.

Still, she claims Cloninger kept coming back to her home and following her around.

Bailey now gets a good night of sleep and is hoping to give advice to anyone going through the same thing.

“You don’t love or miss the abuser; you love and miss the idea of the person they were supposed to be in the beginning, but you don’t know how to function without the chaos,” Bailey shared. “And it doesn’t seem normal like if someone is in the situation, I’d say keep calling the police, keep going to your safe space, do whatever you can at all costs before you can’t get out of it.”

You can follow this link for domestic violence resources if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse.

