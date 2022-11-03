Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital

A little boy named Ethan walks into his school and is met by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs. (Source: @glitterenthusiast / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – Kids in Maryland shared a sweet moment when they welcomed back their classmate whose twin brother is in the hospital.

In a video posted to Instagram by user @glitterenthusiast, a little boy named Ethan walks into his school in Rockville and is met one-by-one by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs.

According to the video’s caption, Ethan and his twin brother Bennett both have a rare genetic disease.

Bennett came down with pneumonia and has been in the hospital for four weeks. The video’s caption said he will go to rehab soon and hopefully be home by December.

“These children are amazing,” the caption reads. “Can’t wait to see what they do when Bennett comes back to school!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
KCSO teams are responding to a standoff at the Raccoon Valley Drive on Dollar General.
Authorities release more information in Dollar General Standoff
Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields...
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field
Lenoir City High School / Source: WVLT News
Students detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School, LCSO says
Chelsie Autum Walker
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on student debt relief, focuses on incumbent Democrats in campaign swing
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge considers outside monitor for Donald Trump’s company
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales
Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital