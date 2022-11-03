Loudon officials to increase security at schools following social media threat

The post said that the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir City Police Department and the Loudon Police Department will help to increase security.
Lenior City High School is on lockdown, according to Loudon County High School officials.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said the office, as well as other law enforcement agencies, will be increasing security presence around all schools with the county.

It comes after Lenoir City High School went on lockdown Thursday morning due to an active shooter threat on social media.

“There are no addition threats to our schools after today’s events, however we feel it is the right thing to do to ensure the safety of our children and faculty, Our highest priority is the safety and well being of our community, we feel this is the right response to help put everyone at peace of mind.” said Sheriff Jimmy Davis in the post.

While law enforcement officials initially said a student was in custody at the high school Thursday, a later update stated that a few students were detained for questioning.

The threat was unfounded, according to officials. As of noon on Thursday, the school remained on a soft lockdown.

