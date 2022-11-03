Man shoots thief who stole mother-in-law’s car while making Amazon deliveries, police say

Police in Missouri say an Amazon delivery driver had her personal car stolen while she was making a delivery. (Source: KMOV)
By Russell Kinsaul and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in Missouri say they have arrested three people in connection with stealing an Amazon driver’s personal vehicle.

According to Sunset Hills police, an Amazon driver’s black BMW was stolen Monday around 5 a.m. in a neighborhood when the worker left it running while delivering a package.

Police said a group of men got out of an SUV and into the BMW before driving away.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gerry Rohr told KMOV that the delivery driver’s son-in-law used the vehicle’s remote tracking function to track down the car.

Rohr said the son-in-law caught up to the vehicle at an intersection and confronted the group, which led to him shooting the driver in the leg.

The BMW became disabled at an intersection near Interstate 64, and the suspects ran past the police department and into a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities said two adults and a juvenile ended up being arrested, along with two handguns recovered.

The police chief said he doesn’t condone the son-in-law’s actions but understands his motivation since his mother-in-law needs her car to make a living. Rohr said the vehicle theft problem has gotten so bad that he wouldn’t be surprised if other victims took matters into their own hands.

According to KMOV, Amazon drivers make deliveries as early as 4 a.m., and drivers use their own cars for such early deliveries.

Rohr said the son-in-law will likely face a charge of unlawful firearm use.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

