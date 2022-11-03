Mother considers taking her son out of high school after a shooter threat

Andrea Packett says she is ready to remove her son, who is in 9th grade after a social media threat prompts a school lockdown.
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of parents drove to Lenoir City High School on Thursday morning to pick up their kids after a social media threat prompted a lockdown. Two students were detained, according to officials.

Andrea Packett, a mother of a ninth-grade student, said she has had enough of all the threats and is ready to make a change.

“I’m pissed off, I am and this is his last day at public school. It scares me that bad,” Packett said.

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said the threat was unfounded and hoped things will return to normal when students return Friday.

“We’re maintaining the soft lockdown just to try and get through this next step of getting the kids off campus that want to go home,” White said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
Lenoir City High School / Source: WVLT News
Students detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School, LCSO says
Powerball tickets (FILE)
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields...
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field
KCSO teams are responding to a standoff at the Raccoon Valley Drive on Dollar General.
Authorities release more information in Dollar General Standoff

Latest News

Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Cades Cove Prescribed Burn Operations
Prescribed burns to help Cades Cove habitat
Michael Scott Lightner, 70
Clinton man indicted on multiple sex crimes
The Wild Stallion, is a mountain coaster that’s 1.25 miles long.
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week