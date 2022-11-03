Mother considers taking her son out of high school after a shooter threat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of parents drove to Lenoir City High School on Thursday morning to pick up their kids after a social media threat prompted a lockdown. Two students were detained, according to officials.

Andrea Packett, a mother of a ninth-grade student, said she has had enough of all the threats and is ready to make a change.

“I’m pissed off, I am and this is his last day at public school. It scares me that bad,” Packett said.

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said the threat was unfounded and hoped things will return to normal when students return Friday.

“We’re maintaining the soft lockdown just to try and get through this next step of getting the kids off campus that want to go home,” White said.

