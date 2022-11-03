One more nice day before breezy conditions, clouds, and showers arrive

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the warmer temperatures continue over the next several days.
Winds pick up this weekend
Winds pick up this weekend(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of sunshine before the clouds and light showers arrive. The winds pick up this weekend making it feel much warmer as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly clear, allowing for patchy fog to develop and a little cooler start to the day at 48 degrees.

We’re staying mostly sunny Friday, and the building warmth puts us at 75 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The mild mornings and warmer afternoons continue, as we build to the upper 70s by this weekend, but that also comes with more wind and clouds. We all feel gusts of 22 to 35+ mph Saturday. A front is moving across Tennessee but stalls enough to break up as it moves through our area this weekend. We’ll see more scattered rain and storms Saturday afternoon through Saturday night on the Plateau, but it’s only spotty coverage for the rest of our area.

This same system sends breezy conditions and spotty rain into Athens, Georgia in the I’m All Vol forecast, where the Vols take on the Bulldogs in that 3:30 PM game on WVLT!

I'm All Vol Forecast for Athens, GA.
I'm All Vol Forecast for Athens, GA.(WVLT)

Sunday stays mostly cloudy and breezy, but not as windy, with spotty rain at times as well. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures stay warmer into next week, with a stray leftover shower Monday. We’re monitoring the next chance for rain mid to late week.

Thursday's First Alert 8-day planner
Thursday's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

