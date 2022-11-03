Police searching for man wanted for child rape, aggravated sexual battery

The man’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Oscar Diego Ocampo
Oscar Diego Ocampo(BCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man.

Oscar Diego Ocampo is wanted for child rape and aggravated sexual battery, according to officials. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Jeff Parsons at 865-243-9807.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO teams are responding to a standoff at the Raccoon Valley Drive on Dollar General.
Authorities release more information in Dollar General Standoff
Dollywood
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields...
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field
Knox Dems hold news conference to address what they call "dangerous rhetoric"
Knox County Democrats call for Republican party to stop ‘dangerous rhetoric’
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when and where rain impacts your weekend.
Sunshine returns for a couple of days, ahead windy conditions and some rain
Officials said the fire was not threatening any structures as of Wednesday night.
Crews working to contain fire on Rockwood Mountain
A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on...
Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain
catch up quick
CATCH UP QUICK