Police searching for man wanted for child rape, aggravated sexual battery

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man.

Oscar Diego Ocampo is wanted for child rape and aggravated sexual battery, according to officials. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Jeff Parsons at 865-243-9807.

