Prescribed burns to help Cades Cove habitat

CADES COVE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoke could be seen for miles around Cades Cove and into Blount and Sevier Counties Thursday.

It was from a planned burn in Cades Cove by the National Park Service.

Wildland fire crews headed out to the fields of the cove to set fires and clear away the dead grasses.

“We do it depending on of course, the weather and the fields conditions, but also how hot or how cold we burn to make sure we’re not really damaging the soil as well too,” said Brian Tonihka with Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

This was a carefully planned operation and the goal was to reduce fuels to fires, and also help the habitat that live in these fields.

“It’s kind of a light hand on the land type approach, aesthetics part of it, but also the hazardous fuel reduction. As you know, we’re approaching our fire season here in the south. And so if we can prevent some of that from happening with all the visitors coming through and accidental wildfires, that’s a big part of what we try to prevent too as well,” said Tonihka.

Overall, officials with the National Park Service said they plan to burn more than 1200 acres here in Cades Cove. For the first time ever in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, aerial fire support from an unmanned aircraft.

“We have a very good camera on it. So it’s useful for finding spot fires, especially with the infrared camera. We can document where the fire is doing where it’s going. And then we can also do aerial ignitions,” said Jordan Black, the wildland fire pilot.

The drone can drop backfires from the sky, helping firefighters not only see where the fire is burning, but also keeping humans out of harms way.

“It’s a much safer way to conduct the same operations that we’ve been conducting without it. And then it’s also significantly cheaper than using the alternative which would be a helicopter,” said Black.

This is also a training exercise with support from across the mountain and in neighboring communities as well.

“We have a short window with the weather, you know as the sun sets and we start getting shadows cast on this finer fuels, our fire behavior will be minimalized it’ll be a little bit difficult to burn. So we’ll try to go as fast as we can but definitely take your time to meet our objectives,” said Tonihka.

The planned burn will continue if weather permits Friday. Remember the public access to Abrams Falls is closed during the fire burn operations.

