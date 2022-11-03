Student in custody after prompting Lenoir City High lockdown, LCSO says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenior City High School went on lockdown Thursday morning, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News.

The school went on lockdown due to an active shooter threat on social media.

“Lenoir City PD has the student that made the threat in custody. The school should be off lockdown soon,” Frye said.

This is a developing story.

