Sunshine returns for a couple of days, ahead windy conditions and some rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine finally returns for a couple of days. More clouds and some pockets of rain move in this weekend, along with more wind.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are leaving this morning, leaving us with patchy cooling. This means some are in the mid 40s but others only cool to the low 50s. We’re all still above average! (The seasonable low is 42 degrees for Knoxville).

It is a mostly sunny day, and it’s getting warmer! Today’s high is around 73 degrees in Knoxville, with a light breeze out of the northwest.

Tonight stays mostly clear, allowing for patchy fog to develop and a little cooler start to the day at 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re stay mostly sunny Friday, and the building warmth puts us at 75 degrees.

The mild mornings and warmer afternoons continue, as we build to the upper 70s by this weekend, but that also comes with more wind and clouds. We all feel gusts of 22 to 35+ mph Saturday. A front is moving across Tennessee, but stalls enough to breakup as it moves through our area this weekend. We’ll see more scattered rain and storms Saturday afternoon through Saturday night on the Plateau, but it’s only spotty coverage for the rest of our area.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy and breezy, but not as windy, with spotty rain at times as well. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures stay warmer on into next week, with a stray leftover shower Monday. We’re monitoring the next chance for rain mid to late week.

