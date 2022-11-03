TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

Anyone who lives in Tennessee can submit their creative names.
Snowplow
Snowplow(WVDOH)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest.

A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”

Four snowplows are in question, one for Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis.

Anyone living in Tennessee can submit their creative names before Nov. 30 to be considered. Afterward, all submissions will be reviewed on Dec. 1 before officials announce a winner.

Submitted names must be one or two words, appropriate and cannot be an individual’s name, according to TDOT.

View additional contest rules and submit name ideas here.

