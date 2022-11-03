Thomas Rhett coming to Knoxville

Thomas Rhett is going on tour again, and he’ll be making a stop in Knoxville.
Thomas Rhett is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre July 16
Thomas Rhett(tcw-wbrc)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thomas Rhett is going on tour again, and he’ll be making a stop in Knoxville.

The country music star announced his “Home Team” tour, dedicating it to his fans (who he prefers to call friends). The “Home Team” name reflects his listeners, Rhett said, making a point to emphasize a sense of community and sharing among himself and his fans.

“You guys are the home team, and I play for the home team,” Rhett said in a tour announcement video.

Rhett will be stopping in Knoxville on Jul. 15, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
KCSO teams are responding to a standoff at the Raccoon Valley Drive on Dollar General.
Authorities release more information in Dollar General Standoff
Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields...
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field
Lenoir City High School / Source: WVLT News
Students detained after ‘unfounded’ threat to Lenoir City High School, LCSO says
Chelsie Autum Walker
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when and where rain impacts your weekend.
Sunshine returns for a couple of days, ahead windy conditions and some rain
Rockwood Fire
Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen
Harlan County Plane Crash
KSP: At least one dead in Harlan County plane crash
Officials said the fire was not threatening any structures as of Wednesday night.
Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen