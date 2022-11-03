Thomas Rhett coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thomas Rhett is going on tour again, and he’ll be making a stop in Knoxville.

The country music star announced his “Home Team” tour, dedicating it to his fans (who he prefers to call friends). The “Home Team” name reflects his listeners, Rhett said, making a point to emphasize a sense of community and sharing among himself and his fans.

“You guys are the home team, and I play for the home team,” Rhett said in a tour announcement video.

Rhett will be stopping in Knoxville on Jul. 15, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

