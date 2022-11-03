Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets

This is the second highest Powerball in recent history with the highest being $1.5 billion in 2016
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes.

The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.

The jackpot is still climbing, however. It is currently the highest it’s been in more than six years at $1.5 billion. The cash value of a jackpot win is $745.9 million.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

