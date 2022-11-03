Vols vs. Dawgs: How you can help beat Georgia off the field

The two teams are competing to see whose fans can donate the most diapers to benefit Helping Mamas.
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the players have Georgia covered on the field, Vol fans are being asked to help take a win off the field.

The two teams are competing to see whose fans can donate the most diapers to benefit Helping Mamas. Both sides are also being represented; ESPN anchor and University of Georgia alum Elle Duncan is rooting for the Dawgs, while University of Tennessee alum and ESPN The Magazine senior writer Ryan McGee is representing the Vols.

Helping Mamas works in the Atlanta area and the Knoxville area to help families struggling to afford baby supplies. Looking to donate? Click here.

