32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses.

The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s still causing worry at the department.

“This is an unusually high number for this time frame which typically sees a quarter of what is currently being reported,” the department of health said. EMS partners are reporting that the majority of the overdoses involved heroin, but fentanyl could have played a part in them as well.

“We encourage friends, families, and neighbors to check on their loved ones who may be at risk for an overdose and let them know there is high overdose activity right now,” said Erin Read, Division Director of Substance Misuse Response at KCHD. “We urge anyone who is planning on using drugs to always have naloxone on hand and to never use alone.”

Free naloxone is available from the Metro Drug Coalition at 865-588-5550.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.