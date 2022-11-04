The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thursday marked the last day for early voting in Knox County, but the candidates for the state’s top position were both steadfast on the campaign trail.

In Oak Ridge, Gov. Bill Lee is seeking reelection while meeting people at well known Big Ed’s Pizza.

In Knoxville at the city county building, Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin met with voters as election day nears.

With just a few days left before the race for governor is over, WVLT News asked both candidates what their first moves in office would be.

“We want to do everything we can to preserve women’s health rights and women’s health autonomy. we want to fully fund public education and we want to expend Medicaid to give people better access to health care so those are going to be our top priorities on day one,” said Martin.

“We have a lot of momentum in this state and we need to keep that going. The way you do that is by investing into workforce development,” said Lee.

As some show concern with the current state of the economy and the possibility of recession, we took those questions to the candidates and asked them both how they would address this possible issue.

“We need to create an environment of growth and that means investing in public education and health care so people can be healthy enough to go out there and work,” said Martin.

“What’s important for potential recession coming is we have the lowest debt per capita of any state in the country. When you don’t have to service debt as a state you are much better off when you have a downturn in the economy,” said Lee.

Election day is Tuesday

