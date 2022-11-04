Dollywood and Sevier County ready to kick off the holiday season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County will look a lot brighter as Winterfest gets underway and the first place you’ll see the lights come on will be at Dollywood.

The holiday season is back at Dollywood and all of Sevier Co.’s Winterfest celebration.

Dollywood added one million lights on the park for a grand total of six million lights throughout the park.

“There really is something for everybody to enjoy when they come during Smoky Mountain Christmas. So all the great shows, as you mentioned Christmas in the smokies is back that’s our headline show ever since this festival began back in 1990,” said park spokesperson Wes Ramey.

The shows will have you singing along while you enjoy the hot chocolate and all the great food that comes with it.

There’s a new Dolly-inspired section this year.

“We’re actually going to have a new section of decorations. There’s zones throughout the park this year. One of those zones is Dolly’s Christmas and you’ll find that over at Adventures in Imagination,” said Ramey.

In Pigeon Forge, city crews were busy installing more than a $1 million worth of lights.

“This year in Pigeon Forge, we are actually adding over 20 new displays,” said Sue Carr with the Department of Tourism. “Our Pigeon Forge Greenway, it is a hidden gem here in Pigeon Forge, and with us, adding the addition of Winterfest lights on the greenway, it’s going to be a totally new experience.”

Celebrities headline community events to unveil new Wonders of Light Walking Trail and Wonders of Light Christmas Village. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The city is draped in more than six million holiday lights, creating a festive wonderland for everyone to enjoy during the holiday season.

UPtv star and Small Town Christmas host Megan Alexander joins East Tennessee native and recording artist/songwriter Janelle Arthur for the 33rd Pigeon Forge Winterfest Kickoff on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Alexander and Arthur will appear at two events during Pigeon Forge’s Winterfest Kickoff to unveil two new attractions: the Wonders of Light Walking Trail and Wonders of Light Christmas Village. The kickoff event also includes a special music-filled Veterans Tribute. All events are free, and the public is invited. A variety of food trucks and other vendors will offer holiday treats for purchase.

With the twinkles, sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season here for the next two months.

“Great music throughout the park. Awesome food. It’s just the fun of Dollywood with the magic of Christmas mixed in you can’t go wrong,” said Ramey.

Dollywood opens Smoky Mountain Christmas on Saturday. Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg both will kick off the Winterfest season on Thursday with special events in each city.

Christmas festival opens on Saturday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.