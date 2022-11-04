Federal officials push for seat belts on school buses in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been two years since a deadly school bus crash in East Tennessee.

Federal officials are calling on Tennessee schools to install seat belts on school buses. This comes as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) finalizes the investigation of a deadly school bus crash that happened in Decatur, Tennessee.

The board says a driver of a utility truck caused the crash when he lost control of his vehicle and spun into the school bus. The school bus driver and 7-year-old Addicyn Medley died in the accident. Four students were seriously injured.

According to the NTSB, the school bus driver hit the brakes but did not have enough time to avoid the crash.

Federal officials are recommending states require lap and shoulder belts for all school bus passengers to prevent fatal school bus accidents.

Middle Tennessee Transportation says installing seat belts will cost about $10,000 per school bus. In 2018, the legislature set aside 3 million dollars to pay for them to be installed.

Right now, Tennessee does not require seat belts.

