Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs recalls 2016 Hail Mary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs looks back on his career at Tennessee, one of his most memorable is the 2016 Tennessee vs. Georgia game. With just seconds to go in the game, Dobbs hauled a 43-yard Hail Mary to Jauan Jennings, winning the game 34 to 31.

“It’s definitely, I’d say, top five memories. There are a ton of memories on the field obviously, and just off the field personally,” said Dobbs, who is now with the Cleveland Browns.

Dobbs said at the time, he wasn’t sure if Jennings made the catch. “My angle, I had a couple of taller defensive linemen in my way when I threw it. But, I did have a great vantage point. I could see his hands go around the ball, and then he went to the ground... did he catch it? Did he maintain possession? Then, seeing the sideline, seeing them go crazy solidified it.”

That year was the last time Tennessee beat Georgia. “Hopefully the game this year isn’t quite as exciting, but I’m sure it will be,” Dobbs said laughing.

“Being part of Vol Nation is amazing. To see the support these fans have is great. When Tennessee is on top, it just shows it’s great for college football. It’s great for the whole college football brand,” said Dobbs.

The Browns are on a bye week so Dobbs said he’s going to the game with his fellow Browns teammate Nick Chubb, a former running back for UGA who was on the losing side of that 2016 game. “I told him I said, ‘I want to stand right next to you for the entire game.’” laughed Dobbs.

