Full day of sunshine ahead of winds, clouds, and some rain this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let’s all enjoy this beautiful, warmer day! We’re tracking clouds and winds to spread out this weekend, and a front to stall leaving our area as a whole with a few showers.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning stays mostly clear, allowing for patches of dense fog to develop. It’s a little cooler, but still above average, with a low around 48 degrees.

We’re staying mostly sunny Friday, and the building warmth puts us at 77 degrees. Winds are still light today, so it is a great day to get outside and play or get some leaves cleared off the lawn.

Tonight is mostly clear to start, with scattered clouds here by the morning. Winds are also increasing in the higher elevations, which actually keeps temperatures closer to 60 outlining the Valley in the morning. Knoxville drops to around 58 degrees, with a light breeze for a little longer.

LOOKING AHEAD

The mild mornings and warmer afternoons continue, as we’re still around 80 degrees this weekend, but that also comes with more wind and clouds. We all feel gusts of 25 to 40+ mph Saturday. The gusts are in the higher elevations by the morning and filling in the Valley in the afternoon. A front is moving across Tennessee but stalls enough to break up as it moves through our area this weekend. We’ll see a few more pockets of rain Saturday afternoon through Saturday night on the Plateau, but it’s only spotty coverage for the rest of our area.

This same system sends breezy conditions and spotty rain into Athens, Georgia in the I’m All Vol forecast, where the Vols take on the Bulldogs in that 3:30 PM game on WVLT!

I'm All Vol Forecast for Athens, GA. (WVLT)

Sunday becomes partly cloudy, and is still breezy with gusts closer to 20 mph at times. Isolated rain develops at times as well, with a high of 81 degrees. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures stay warmer into next week, with a stray leftover shower Monday. We’re monitoring the next chance for rain mid to late week, then cooler air is on the way.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.