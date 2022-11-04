Knoxville hosts 2022 Greek Fest

St. George Greek Orthodox Church began hosting Greek Fest in 1977.
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greek Fest returns to Knoxville Friday as vendors will bring food, souvenirs and dancing back to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church. People will be able to eat different types of Greek food which includes gyros, Greek pizza and baklava.

They will also have a band the entire weekend playing as people dance traditional Greek dances. Visitors will also get the chance to tour the church and learn more about its history.

Money from this weekend’s festival will go toward the church and helping others.

“We actually take a portion of the proceeds and we donate it back to the community because the community is coming out to support us so we have a Theotokos fund and that is divvied out to various charities in the Knoxville community,” marketing coordinator for Greek Fest Lygia Karagiozis said.

Tickets for this weekend’s event are $3 for a day and $5 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under will get in for free.

The event will go from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s hours will be 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

