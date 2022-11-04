Lady Vols’ Kellie Harper voted USA TODAY SEC Coach of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fourth-year Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kellie Harper has been voted the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason SEC Coach of the Year, and three Lady Vols have been named to the media organization’s Preseason All-SEC teams.

USA TODAY named Lady Vol seniors Jordan Horston and Tamari Key to the first team and classmate Rickea Jackson to the second team. “That trio had been named previously to SEC preseason teams by the media at-large as well as the coaches,” Tennessee athletics officials said.

Harper set the program on a journey to the top in her first three seasons, opening the 2022-23 campaign ranked No. 4 in the USA TODAY poll and No. 5 by AP, with ESPN projecting the Big Orange as a No. 1 NCAA seed in March.

The head coach is 63-27 overall and 30-15 in SEC competition.

