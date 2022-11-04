Laurel Falls Trail to temporarily close

Laurel Falls Trail will temporarily close in November to allow park officials to conduct survey work.
Laurel Falls crowding.
Laurel Falls crowding.(Great Smoky Mountains)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Laurel Falls Trail will temporarily close in November to allow park officials to conduct survey work, Great Smoky Mountains National Park representatives told WVLT News.

The trail will be closed to all use Monday through Thursday during the closure period, which is set for Nov. 7 through Nov. 17. Additional work may be needed on Fridays, but the trail will stay open.

“Geotechnical crews will be using a drill rig to take samples of materials underlying the trail and behind retaining walls along the trail corridor. Information gathered from these samples is needed to inform proposed designs for trail tread and retaining wall improvements as part of the Laurel Falls Trail rehabilitation project,” a release stated.

The full closure is needed because the equipment will take up the entire trail width.

