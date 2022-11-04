Lebanon PD welcomes furry new member

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) announced they have welcomed a new four-legged member to the team.

New member Donner was born in Middle Tennessee and recently graduated from Canine Command LLC as a dual-purpose canine. He will be working for LPD as a police canine officer.

LPD released a short biography of Donner on Twitter:

“Donner enjoys spending time with his family when he is not working. Donner likes chasing leaves and playing with his Kong in his free time. He always strives to be a good boy. We are confident he will serve the city and department for a long fulfilling career.”

