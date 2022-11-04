Netflix releases trailer for ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary

File image
File image
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Netflix has released its first trailer for the documentary based on slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, set to be released on Nov. 17, 2022.

The film, directed by Christy Wegener, tells the story of the life of the soldier brutally murdered on post, then buried in rural Bell County.

“I’m proud & honored to represent Vanessa Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s family, & thousands of brave soldiers & their patriotic families,” attorney Natalie Khawam wrote on Twitter. “I will continue to fight for victims, our military & all those who need & deserve a voice in this world. Netflix, thank you!”

The film follows her family’s fight for historic military reform, a journey that takes them all the way to the Trump White House after the brutal murder story sparked a moment of reckoning for the U.S. military and the way it handled sexual assault investigations.

DOCUMENTARY TRAILER:

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

New report ranks Tennessee 18th most dangerous state for workers
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Powerball tickets (FILE)
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
Tommy Gregory is wanted by law enforcement agencies in multiple counties.
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies
TN star QB Hendon Hooker signs NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker signs NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

Harlan County Plane Crash
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
WVLT staff and families are divided for who they are cheering for Saturday.
House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Clouds moving in, rain to follow
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee have placed a friendly wager on the big...
TN, GA governors place friendly wager on Tennessee-Georgia game outcome
Watch the game on WVLT News at 3:30 p.m.
TN, GA governors make wager on Tennessee-Georgia game