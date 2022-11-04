Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in her new Savage X Fenty fashion show

(CNN) - Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty fashion show, and it’s sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand.

Depp claims he was blacklisted by Hollywood amid his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

He’s already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.

After news of Depp’s involvement emerged, fans began calling for Rihanna to remove his appearance.

On Twitter, users expressed their disapproval using #ditchdepp, and some threatened to boycott the label.

Other social media commenters questioned whether Depp would even make the final cut.

Representatives for Rihanna and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the decision to cast Depp.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after she said she’s a survivor of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed. She countersued him.

Both were found liable for defamation, but the jury awarded significantly larger damages to Depp, who denies abusing Heard.

