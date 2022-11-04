Second Clinton man indicted on sex crimes

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second Clinton man in a week has been indicted on multiple sex crimes, according to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Allen Lunde, 47, was indicted on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of incest and two counts of rape, officials said. The indictments came from an investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Sergeant James Crowley, with the assistance of the Department of Children’s Services.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by Sgt. Crowley. Anderson County is safer with Lunde behind bars. The victim showed amazing bravery and courage throughout the investigation. We will be with them every step of the way,” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

While unrelated, another Clinton man was recently indicted on multiple sex crimes.

Lunde was taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

