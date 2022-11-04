Second Clinton man indicted on sex crimes

The second Clinton man in a week has been indicted on multiple sex crimes, according to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The second Clinton man in a week has been indicted on multiple sex crimes in the last week, according to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second Clinton man in a week has been indicted on multiple sex crimes, according to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Allen Lunde, 47, was indicted on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of incest and two counts of rape, officials said. The indictments came from an investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Sergeant James Crowley, with the assistance of the Department of Children’s Services.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by Sgt. Crowley. Anderson County is safer with Lunde behind bars. The victim showed amazing bravery and courage throughout the investigation. We will be with them every step of the way,” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker stated.

While unrelated, another Clinton man was recently indicted on multiple sex crimes.

Lunde was taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball tickets (FILE)
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
Lenoir City High School / Source: WVLT News
Loudon officials to increase security at schools following social media threat
Dollywood
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
The Wild Stallion, is a mountain coaster that’s 1.25 miles long.
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
Rockwood Fire
Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen

Latest News

Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs recalls 2016 Hail Mary
The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of...
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games
Panoramic view from UT press box
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games
TN star QB Hendon Hooker signs NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker signs NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville