Students in Oak Ridge learn more about weather with Heather

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said it was a great day at Glenwood Elementary in the Oak Ridge area of Anderson County!

She spent the morning with the kindergarten classes first, showing them how tell the weather story. They have their own weather station and monitor conditions day to day.

Then to fourth grade, where she talked more about the science of forecasting and being good communicators.

Last but certainly not least, she visited with the school news team. The WCUB students normally have a forecast for the day, so Heather joined for a special weekend forecast for their Friday morning announcements.

Heather visits Glenwood Kindergarten. (WVLT)

Heather visits Glenwood fourth grade students. (WVLT)

Heather visits the Glenwood news team, WCUB. (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.