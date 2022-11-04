Students in Oak Ridge learn more about weather with Heather

Many Glenwood Elementary students have a special lesson with Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley.
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said it was a great day at Glenwood Elementary in the Oak Ridge area of Anderson County!

She spent the morning with the kindergarten classes first, showing them how tell the weather story. They have their own weather station and monitor conditions day to day.

Then to fourth grade, where she talked more about the science of forecasting and being good communicators.

Last but certainly not least, she visited with the school news team. The WCUB students normally have a forecast for the day, so Heather joined for a special weekend forecast for their Friday morning announcements.

Heather visits Glenwood Kindergarten.
Heather visits Glenwood Kindergarten.(WVLT)
Heather visits Glenwood fourth grade students.
Heather visits Glenwood fourth grade students.(WVLT)
Heather visits the Glenwood news team, WCUB.
Heather visits the Glenwood news team, WCUB.(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball tickets (FILE)
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
Lenoir City High School / Source: WVLT News
Loudon officials to increase security at schools following social media threat
Dollywood
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
Rockwood Fire
Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen
Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields...
Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field

Latest News

Many Glenwood Elementary students have a special lesson with Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley.
Some students in Oak Ridge learn more about weather with Heather
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says a stalled front impacts how many of you see rain, but...
Full day of sunshine ahead of winds, clouds, and some rain this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says a stalled front impacts how many of you see rain, but...
Full day of sunshine ahead of winds, clouds, and some rain this weekend
Winds pick up this weekend
One more nice day before breezy conditions, clouds, and showers arrive