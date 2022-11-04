‘That is not good’: More incorrect ballots found in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reports of incorrect early voting ballots continue to be made in Davidson County.

Earlier this week, more than 200 ballots were found with the wrong congressional district, and now people are being given the wrong local elections.

Several people that went to early voting in Goodlettsville said they did not have the city’s Board of Commissioners positions on their ballots, but people outside of city limits reported they were able to wrongly vote in those elections, according to Metro Councilmember and Goodlettsville Commissioner Zach Young.

“That is not good,” Young said. “Unlike a congressional race, even a handful of ballots can change the outcome of the city election. It is a small election, and even just five or six votes can alter the outcome pretty significantly.”

Davidson County election officials said this is the latest issue that’s been reported after district maps were redrawn this year. Two Goodlettsville neighbors noticed the issue when they went for early voting this week and had to be given paper ballots to keep them from voting incorrectly.

Young said he is concerned other people may not have noticed the problem and either missed voting in important local races or wrongly cast a ballot in an election outside their city.

“The city limits of Goodlettsville in Davidson County have not changed since 1963,” Young said. “Why some voters are suddenly out of city limits as far as their voter registration and some voters are in is frustrating and puzzling.”

Young reached out to the Election Commission and was told the Goodlettsville city lines will be fixed for election day. However, they were not able to tell him how many people incorrectly voted during early voting and if those ballots will be corrected.

“What concerns me are the other voters who maybe didn’t think to question that or possibly didn’t even notice because this ballot is kind of long given all the language on it for the amendments,” Young said. “What happens if these ballots that were cast and should not have been or ballots that should have been cast but were not are within that margin of difference of a winner and a loser? How do we rectify that and is that fair not only to those candidates but to the voters of Goodlettsville?”

Goodlettsville sits on the Davidson-Sumner County line, so local election results must be calculated by adding together vote totals from each county.

Sumner County election officials said they have not had any problems with how their election maps were redrawn, and everyone has been given the correct ballots throughout early voting. With this issue in Davidson County, Sumner plans to certify its individual results before combining to calculate the total number of votes.

