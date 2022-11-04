Vols success spells big prices at ticket office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols continue to rack up wins in a football season for the ages, ticket prices are getting hefty.

The ticket price to get in the door is more than $600 for the Vols game Saturday against Georgia.

”There’s like five to 10 years of pent-up dollars and so there’s a lot of people attending this game who haven’t spent to see Tennessee play Georgia in 10 to 15 years so that their capacity and willingness to spend is at an all-time high,” said eventellect co-founder Patrick Ryan.

Starting with the Vols game against Florida, tickets have inched more and more expensive.

”The market got insane for the Alabama game as high and hot as the market got, I do think a lot of fans walked out of there thinking it was a dollar well spent,” said Ryan.

While the market is hot, Ryan is not too shocked that it is.

”It’s shocking but it’s not surprising is what we’ve seen with college fan bases is when a college has been down for a couple of years, fans tend to save their money,” said Ryan.

The game bringing Tennessee and Georgia together is most likely to determine who wins the SEC East, but Ryan doesn’t believe it will be worth the price to get in the door.

”Value is relative to price and this game feels like it’s hard for the value at these prices but, someone who got their ticket a few months ago at say, $200, they’re going to get their value for sure,” said Ryan.

While prices are seemingly too expensive for the average fan, Ryan wants to look at how loyal fans are being rewarded this season.

”Obviously you don’t want events to be unattainable for people but look the team had season tickets there were people sitting out dark years and now they’re being rewarded for their loyalty,” said Ryan.

The Vols and Dawgs game can be seen on WVLT with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

