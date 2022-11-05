Clouds moving in, rain to follow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds blew in while we were sleeping, and the winds are going to be blowing today. More showers are ahead for Saturday evening and Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, we keep mostly cloudy skies with us today. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 79 in Knoxville to 75 in Crossville.

This same system sends breezy conditions and spotty rain into Athens, Georgia in the I’m All Vol forecast, where the Vols take on the Bulldogs in that 3:30 PM game on WVLT!

Winds will be increasing this afternoon to 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Wind Advisories are posted for the higher elevated communities as gust could reach up to 40 mph. The wind advisory continues until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tonight, we’ll have more rain chances and temperatures near 63 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday day with scattered showers across the area. Winds stay up with us as well gusting as high as 20 mph.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, so you’ll need to turn some clocks back 1 hour before bed Saturday night.

Monday will come with a partly sunny sky, with a high near 78. Winds become northeast around 5 mph.

