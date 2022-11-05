Crews fighting brush fire in Sevier Co.
The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said.
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were actively fighting a brush fire Saturday afternoon.
Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. Those in the area are urged to be aware and use caution as firefighters work to contain the fire.
It is unclear how many acres are affected at this time.
This story is developing.
