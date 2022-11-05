Crews fighting brush fire in Sevier Co.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said crews were actively fighting a brush fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the brush fire was near Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road. Those in the area are urged to be aware and use caution as firefighters work to contain the fire.

It is unclear how many acres are affected at this time.

FD staff are actively working to contain a Brush Fire within the Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Rd area. Please be aware that Emg Personnel are operating within this area, and please yield to Emg Personnel. Please be aware and use caution within... https://t.co/xQSYRKwGP2 — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) November 5, 2022

This story is developing.

