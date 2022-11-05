Few showers overnight, remaining well above-average for Sunday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a few showers overnight
Few clouds stick around, but we warm into Sunday afternoon
By Jacob Durham
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and downpours continue to develop overnight and will push through during the early morning hours of Sunday, before we begin to clear out later in the day. Our warmer weather is here to stay for a little while, but looking down the road signs of bigger changes are on the horizon with another cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain will be very isolated through the first half of the overnight and turning a little more scattered into early Sunday morning before we clear things up for the afternoon. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back an hour tonight as we gain an extra hour of sleep overnight. As you wake up Sunday morning our temperatures are sitting in the lower 60s with a breeze out of the southwest. It won’t be as windy for our Sunday, but still will remain breezy at times.

Sunday will be another afternoon in which we see above average temperatures with highs despite cloud cover reaching the lower 80s. Southwesterly winds will be anywhere from 5-10 mph sustained with gust 15-20 mph through the afternoon. It will be the better afternoon to get out an enjoy though as we see some sunshine for the second half of the day. We’ll keep the warmer temperatures around though until we can get the cold front to push through.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds look to linger a little longer into Monday with the chance of a few showers to start the day before we finally clear things with the passage of the cold front. Temperatures remain steady in the middle 70s through Wednesday before we begin to cool things into late week and next weekend. We’ll stay dry, which isn’t good for our fire danger and drought, but rain chances look to move back into the picture by Friday and Saturday.

Behind this front temperatures look to take a tumble with many areas in the middle 50s Saturday and even cooler for Sunday. Something we’ll keep an eye on.

We'll keep the warmer weather around before changes by late week
