Fire reignites in Warren County

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department warned the public of a reignited fire on Harrison Ferry Mountain.

The fire was started on Oct. 24 by an individual who was banned from the premises. The man, Robert Vincent Halter, has since been arrested and charged.

Crews were able to fully contain the fire a few days later, but Warren County officials said flames had reignited in several areas. Police said the areas of Isha and Curtistown were their biggest concern.

The fire broke containment on Friday and residents of Eagles Nest Road were alerted that evacuation could soon be necessary. Hours after the warning, the Tennessee Department of Forestry was able to work with several fire departments and fully contain the fire once again.

Police assured residents that the fire will continue to be monitored and updates will be released as they come in.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said the following in a Facebook post:

“We are continuing to monitor this situation. Sheriff Matheny wants residents to remain vigilant and prepared. This fire, that has been burning since Oct. 24th, continues. Dry conditions, hot spots, heavy winds, and the mountain terrain have made extinguishing a challenge. Sheriff Matheny will continue to provide updates to you as we learn them.”

