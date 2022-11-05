KPD to receive grant to fund their internet crimes against children task force

Law enforcement officials developed the program due to the rise in children and teens using the internet and the increase of sex predators using the internet to find underage victims, according to officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Department of Justice announced the Knoxville Police Department would be getting $564,767 for their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children. This help encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, and community education. The grant was awarded to the Knoxville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”

Department of Justice

